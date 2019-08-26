SPANISH LAKE, MO (KMOV.com) -- Monday is the last day St. Louis County is giving Windham Chase Apartments to fix violations that residence call “unlivable conditions.”
Octavia Cole told News 4 she’s been living in Windham Chase Apartments for about two years. For the past several months, she says mold as been triggering asthma.
“Mold is actually one of my biggest triggers that will cause me to have an asthma attack,” said Cole. “I didn’t even know this was going on and I’m thinking all these asthma attacks I’ve been having lately and my daughter having to be treated could be from the mold.”
For months she said she’s put in work orders to her property manager, but nothing was done. In fact, there were weeks she says there was no property manager so things across the complex was not getting fixed.
This is the same apartment complex where a portion of the ceiling fell on an elderly woman.
In July, county inspectors were at the complex and discovered all 15 buildings had violations.
News 4 took this a step further and uncovered violations were issued back in February for maintenance and sanitation problems. County inspectors found “organic growth.”
“It smells of raw feces, I have mold coming through my vent, my and my daughter have asthma chronically, so we shouldn’t be bringing these in,” said Cole.
Several News 4 reporters have reached out to TEH Realty, who owns Windham Chase and many other apartments across St. Louis, but never received an answer.
News 4’s Justin Andrews questioned the property manager at Windham Chase.
“We are unable to speak on this situation and so we’re going to ask that you guys leave. I just can’t disclose anything,” the property manager said.
The complex had 30 days to remedy the situation.
“It’s many different problems with our buildings with our units and not only that,” said resident Alexxa Bardley. “The management here is horrible, they act like none of our problems matter.”
Inspectors will be back out at the apartment complex Tuesday morning. The county said if there is not progress, it could take legal action.
