ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of calls are coming into St. Louis County about the coronavirus, and ground zero for the response is the command center located in Ballwin.
The county has no new information to pass along with regard to patient conditions or numbers of people infected, but call-takers are in the COVID-19 command center fielding calls from the public.
So far, the spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Health Department said the total number of calls received so far is 700.
Late Tuesday afternoon, the health department issued a mandate for all first responders to wear personal protection equipment for all calls dealing with a patient with respiratory issues; an order made based on standards set by the CDC.
The equipment consists of a gown, gloves, goggles, and mask.
With one presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in Ladue, first responders don't think wearing the personal protection equipment is overkill.
"To me, it's worth it because when I go home to my family, I want to do what I can to protect them and myself,” said Lieutenant Matt Coppin with the Metro West Fire Protection District. “As first responders, our mission is to serve the community at large. We want to make sure our people are protected, so we can respond and provide care to those in the community."
The equipment is not unusual for first responders. Crews typically only use them on an as-needed basis after arriving to a call.
The difference now is crews will already have on the gear when they arrive to specific calls.
