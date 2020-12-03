Firefighters and police in St. Louis County escorted Derek from Children's Hospital after he was released from battling COVID-19.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Firefighters and police in St. Louis County made a young boy’s dream come true.

The Affton Southwest Precinct escorted Derek home from Children's Hospital Thursday. He was at the hospital battling COVID-19.

The department shared the photos on their Facebook page and called him their “hero”.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.