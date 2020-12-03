ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Firefighters and police in St. Louis County made a young boy’s dream come true.
The Affton Southwest Precinct escorted Derek home from Children's Hospital Thursday. He was at the hospital battling COVID-19.
The department shared the photos on their Facebook page and called him their “hero”.
