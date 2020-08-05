ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After months of delays, officials from the St. Louis County Health Department said they are getting COVID-19 test results back faster. The department is crediting the faster turnaround to a letter sent to Total Access Urgent Care last week.
The letter demanded TAUC report positive results within six hours and negative results within 24 hours to the St. Louis County Health Department. Until last week, county leaders said TAUC would go days without reporting any cases, then send them thousands that were backlogged. The county said their employees worked double shifts to get numbers into the system.
Since the letter was sent, News 4 learned other urgent care centers have started reporting results faster too. Ken Griffin oversees the number of reports and said he’s noticed a difference.
“We’re seeing a lot of results coming in, and that comes from different facets," he said. "So we aren’t quite there to where everyone is [counted], but we’re making progress on getting results from places outside of the county health department.”
Starting Wednesday, St. Louis County is also rolling out a new way of testing, using saliva. Griffin said the test is just as accurate as the nasal swab and is a more comfortable option. County leaders said the saliva test helps allow anyone in the county to get tested.
“Our goal is to ensure that we have enough tests to ensure every St. Louis County resident is tested, whether they’re asymptomatic or symptomatic,” said Griffin.
Because the saliva test is still in the early phases, the county is double testing everyone with a nasal swab too. Griffin said results take 48-72 hours to come back. The saliva test is offered at any of the county’s three health departments. They will also provide pop-up sites in Mehlville, Affton and Kirkwood later this month.
