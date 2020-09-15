ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We’re just seven weeks away from the general election.
St. Louis County election officials typically expect about 10% of registered voters using absentee ballots. This year, however, they expect that number to reach 30%.
On September 22, absentee voting begins.
[READ: Election 2020: Absentee and mail-in voting in Missouri, Illinois]
“That means folks can come into office and vote in person and that's the first day we start mailing out all the absentee ballots for people who have applied for mail absentee ballots at this point,” Eric Fey said.
St. Louis County is preparing to send out about 100,000 thousand absentee ballots.
In past years, St. Louis County had 360 polling locations and anywhere from 3,000 to 3,500 election judges. This year they are down to 230 locations and up to 3,000 election judges.
With the pandemic some buildings were deemed to be unsuitable to serve as polling places as they are too small for social distancing. Some locations opted out.
St. Louis County, like other areas, has had trouble finding poll workers as some have COVID concerns.
If you plan on voting by absentee ballot, Fey said to do it sooner rather than later.
“The post office delivery standards are three to seven [days] for first class,” Fey said, so you need to send your ballot back at least more than a week ahead of November 3.
To head off any issues of overcrowding on election day, St. Louis County said voters will be able to cast a ballot at any polling place in the county.
To get more information on voting deadlines in Missouri and Illinois, click here.
