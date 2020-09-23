ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to make an announcement regarding the future of youth sports during his Wednesday morning briefing.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the rolled back guidelines will allow high contact sports for kids younger than 14 years old with a few restrictions, which likely means competitive play will be allowed for sports like football and ice hockey. It will also allow kids over the age of 14 to play competitively in moderate-contact sports like soccer and baseball.
The Post-Dispatch reports the guidelines will allow for two fans per athlete to attend games with a limit of 50 fans.
The guidelines will reportedly still not allow for games in high-contact sports for high school students.
Parents News 4 spoke with earlier in the week said they see no reason that all sports should not be allowed to resume.
“My son has more of a chance of getting a CTE concussion than he does from catching COVID by checking somebody into the boards," said Elizabeth Schweppe, who has a 14-year-old son who plays hockey. "That’s a fact.”
Page has maintained that the restrictions were put in place to protect the student-athletes. Last week, he said the county had identified evidence of COVID-19 transmission among athletes that was linked to practices or games.
