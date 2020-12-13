ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's been almost four weeks since St. Louis County's latest COVID-19 restrictions took effect and the county's executive is expected to extend them.
The latest public health orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus were set to remain in place until reevaluation. According to County Executive Sam Page's office, Page is expected to extend the orders during his Monday morning briefing. He's also set to discuss vaccine distribution.
The Safer At Home order was among the latest restrictions taking effect on Nov. 17. It includes a ban on indoor dining, a limit on gatherings and a 25% capacity limit for businesses. Page also announced a face covering order, requiring everyone older than 5 to wear a mask at all places except for dining, sports and those with medical conditions.
“This won't be easy and this won’t be fun,” Page said when he first announced the orders. “I wish this wasn’t where we needed to go, but it is.”
Page announced the restrictions on Nov. 13 and since then, the county added 20,511 new COVID-19 cases and 241 deaths.
On Nov. 13, the county had a total of 39,554 cases and 912 deaths. On Dec. 13, the county had 60,065 cases and 1,153 deaths. This is an increase of 51.8% in cases and an increase of 26.5% in deaths.
The county's total cases have more than doubled since Oct. 13 when the county had 26,675 cases and 833 deaths.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri - as of Dec 13
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|7-Day Case Increase
|7-Day Death Increase
|Crawford
|1399
|14
|105
|0
|Franklin
|5899
|94
|678
|3
|Gasconade
|880
|33
|94
|3
|Iron
|615
|2
|68
|0
|Jefferson
|14169
|111
|1307
|3
|Lincoln
|2576
|29
|333
|3
|Phelps
|2867
|65
|885
|15
|Pike
|1162
|13
|133
|3
|Reynolds
|343
|2
|31
|0
|St. Charles
|25834
|253
|2136
|21
|St. Francois
|5733
|51
|352
|4
|St. Louis City
|14380
|270
|1071
|13
|St. Louis County
|60065
|1153
|4182
|55
|Ste Genevieve
|1310
|2
|141
|0
|Warren
|1719
|14
|68
|0
|Washington
|2047
|27
|254
|0
|Total
|140998
|2133
|11838
|123
