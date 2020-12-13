No indoor dining or big gatherings. These are among the restrictions St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced Friday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's been almost four weeks since St. Louis County's latest COVID-19 restrictions took effect and the county's executive is expected to extend them. 

The latest public health orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus were set to remain in place until reevaluation. According to County Executive Sam Page's office, Page is expected to extend the orders during his Monday morning briefing. He's also set to discuss vaccine distribution. 

We will carry the briefing Monday at 8:30 a.m. Click here to download our KMOV News app and watch the briefing live. 

The Safer At Home order was among the latest restrictions taking effect on Nov. 17. It includes a ban on indoor dining, a limit on gatherings and a 25% capacity limit for businesses. Page also announced a face covering order, requiring everyone older than 5 to wear a mask at all places except for dining, sports and those with medical conditions. 

[READ: List of COVID-19 restrictions coming to St. Louis County]

“This won't be easy and this won’t be fun,” Page said when he first announced the orders. “I wish this wasn’t where we needed to go, but it is.”

Page announced the restrictions on Nov. 13 and since then, the county added 20,511 new COVID-19 cases and 241 deaths.

On Nov. 13, the county had a total of 39,554 cases and 912 deaths. On Dec. 13, the county had 60,065 cases and 1,153 deaths. This is an increase of 51.8% in cases and an increase of 26.5% in deaths. 

The county's total cases have more than doubled since Oct. 13 when the county had 26,675 cases and 833 deaths. 

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri - as of Dec 13

These numbers are updated weekly, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Missouri numbers or the numbers released by the county.

County Total Cases Total Deaths 7-Day Case Increase 7-Day Death Increase
Crawford 1399 14 105 0
Franklin 5899 94 678 3
Gasconade 880 33 94 3
Iron 615 2 68 0
Jefferson 14169 111 1307 3
Lincoln 2576 29 333 3
Phelps 2867 65 885 15
Pike 1162 13 133 3
Reynolds 343 2 31 0
St. Charles 25834 253 2136 21
St. Francois 5733 51 352 4
St. Louis City 14380 270 1071 13
St. Louis County 60065 1153 4182 55
Ste Genevieve 1310 2 141 0
Warren 1719 14 68 0
Washington 2047 27 254 0
Total 140998 2133 11838 123

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.