ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County plans to ease restrictions on high-contact sports and capacity limitations at local businesses
A spokesperson for County Executive Dr. Sam Page's office told KMOV the county plans to rollback some restrictions as based on current COVID-19 case numbers in the county.
Doug Moore said Page will announce these changes at Monday morning's press conference. The briefing will start at 8:30 a.m. Make sure to download the KMOV News App to watch it live.
The county has seen more than 25,000 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 1, St. Louis County and City accounted for 80% of Missouri's total cases. On October 1, that number went down to 25%.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force says they are seeing increases in rural areas across Missouri. He attributes the improvements in St. Louis City and County on mask mandates and other restrictions put in place.
"The majority of the growth in cases, the majority of the growth in hospitalizations, are coming from those rural areas," said Garza.
Similar to the recent announcement by St. Louis City, Moore says they will allow high-contact sports if school districts can provide a plan to be approved by the health department.
"This will allow kids to play if schools can provide a path forward that is approved by health officials," Moore said.
Moderate impact sports were allowed to begin competitions last week. Click here to read the guidelines.
Moore says St. Louis County also plans to roll back restrictions on capacity limitations. Based on the current number of cases in the county, they plan to lift some of the restrictions starting Wednesday.
Right now, establishments like bars and restaurants are capped at 25 percent, that number will increase.
They do not plan to get rid of the current 10 p.m. curfew on bars at this time. But Moore says as long as numbers keep moving in the right direction, restrictions will continue to be lifted.
