ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County officials will sign a bill that will increase penalties on retailers who fail to check IDs of young people buying vaping products.
A few years ago, St. Louis County raised the minimum age to buy tobacco or vaping products to 21, however, several county retailers are failing to check IDs of customers.
“St. Louis County will not tolerate the sale of vaping products to children,” County Executive Sam Page said. “This bill stiffens penalties to retailers who sell electronic cigarettes to minors.”
Page and Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, will sign the bill at Hancock Senior High School in Lemay on Thursday, May 16.
“The vaping crisis as it relates to use by underage students and children is real. This is a great first step in addressing that problem and bringing public attention to it," Councilman Trakas said.
