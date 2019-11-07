CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page sat down for a one-on-one interview with News 4 to discuss the changes to the police board of commissioners and his confidence in Police Chief Jon Belmar.

Page 'horrified' by St. Louis County legal strategy that argued Mo laws don't protect gay people St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is "horrified" and "surprised" by the strategy used by the county lawyers in the discrimination lawsuit brough by Sergeant Keith Wildhaber.

Police board will seek independent review of St. Louis County Police Department The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners met Tuesday afternoon for the first time since a multi-million-dollar verdict was awarded in a discrimination lawsuit to a gay police officer.

The changes come after a jury award Sergeant Keith Wildhaber $19 million in a discrimination lawsuit against the St. Louis County Police Department. Wildhaber said he was passed over for promotions because he is gay.

Last week, Page made two new appointees to the police board of commissioners, Ray Price and Michelle Schwerin. Tuesday night, the county council approved the nominees.

Page plans to make more appointments but said those wouldn’t be announced for at least another week.

The county executive also reiterated his confidence in Belmar to lead the department through changes.

Page also said he would announce by the end of the month if he plans to run for county executive.