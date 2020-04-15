ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page discussed a list of priorities detailing how funds from the CARES Act will be spent to battle the coronavirus pandemic during a public briefing.
St. Louis County is expected to receive about $175 million in funds. Page said the priorities of the spending will be to buy PPE, help residents meet basic needs and to revive the economy.
Page was set to sign the formal agreement to use the federal funds Thursday morning.
During a Wednesday briefing, Page said St. Louis County created a high risk task force to help with the funds. The task force will focus resources on where there are inequities and needs.
The lack of testing is the main barrier to reopening our economy. Page said our social distancing measures are working but we are still on the rising side of the curve.
The St. Louis Metro Pandemic Task Force estimated that our region will hit its peak on April 25.
“These are unprecedented times,” Page said. "People have lost their lives in St. Louis County. This virus does not know the boundaries of St. Louis County is still on the rising side of the curve, [we're] not out of the woods."
The importance of self-isolating was mentioned during the morning briefing. According to Page, the Health Department has contracts with hotels so that first responders and homeless people who test positive can isolate safely.
About 70-80 percent of COVID-19 transmissions happen in a household.
Page acknowledged resident's frustrations surrounding the stay-at-home order and said he is in discussions with regional leaders. He said there may be an announcement later this week and expects the stay-at-home order will be extended into mid-May.
But he didn't cross out the possibility of a partial reopening.
When asked if things will go back to normal by July, Page said "this is going to go on for a long time. The question is what it will look like, how much can we ease social distancing and what kind of testing environment we have."
To help slow the spread, all county parks were ordered to close to the public early April. The increase of people visiting the parks was hard to manage. Page said they didn't have enough park rangers to help with the crowd size. He adds that some rangers are recovering from the coronavirus.
“We know that the surge of this virus will impact more of our residents. Meanwhile, our businesses are struggling and we have to make it possible for them to bounce back once this pandemic is over," he said.
One month ago, the first COVID-19 case, a woman in St. Louis County, was reported in the state.
