CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has vetoed two bills that would limit his emergency powers regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the county council passed the bills with a 4-3 vote. The vote was delayed because the council read thousands of comments from the public.
The bills would have required council members to extend public health orders and any state of emergency that is currently in effect or is enacted in the future.
Monday morning, Page said the two bills are in violation of Missouri state law and the county charter, which gives the health director the ability to put health orders in place. He said the county council has no legal authority to oversee decisions regarding public health orders.
"It's very clear what these bills do," said Page. "It's very dangerous to end public health orders, to make these public health orders a political football. They would stop the ability of the health department to collect information about positive test results, stop our ability to isolate people that have COVID-19, to stop our ability to quarantine and stop our ability to monitor what's happening in nursing homes."
Page said the bills are not well thought out and do not accomplish what council supporters of the bills claim they're designed for.
However, if the bills were to become law, they do not automatically end the public health orders currently in place. Instead, they require the county council to vote to extend the orders. Page's office said it's that uncertainty that jeopardizes the public health orders.
Councilman Tim Fitch introduced the bills. He said the bills were not designed to get rid of the mask mandate and occupancy restrictions. Instead, Fitch said the bills were intended to give council and opportunity to ask the county executive how he made his decisions and ask that he back them up with science. Right now, Fitch said anything Page or the public health director issue automatically takes effect without council getting a say.
Currently, there are five public health orders in play in St. Louis County.
-The Amended Quarantine and Isolation Order, which went into effect on March24, sets rules for isolation and quarantine of people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or are diagnosed with the virus.
-The Rapid Notification Order, which went into effect on April 2, ensures test results, hospitalizations and deaths of people with COVID-19 are reported in a timely manner to the Department of Public Health.
-The Amended Order Requiring Members of the Public and Employees to Wear Face Coverings, which became effective on August 24, requires the use of face coverings in public or in places of public accommodations.
-The Residential Living Facilities Reporting Requirement Order, which became effective on October 1, requires residential living facilities immediately report COVID-19 test results, hospitalizations and deaths to the Department of Public Health. Without it, Page said facilities would no longer be responsible for reporting information to the health department, leaving the department unable to know what is happening to residents and workers.
-The Fourth Amended Order for Business and Individual Guidelines For Social Distancing and Re-Opening, which went into effect on October 7, includes limiting gatherings to less than 50 people, closing drinking establishments at 10 p.m., setting capacity limitations at 50 percent, requiring the use of face masks in businesses and requiring social distancing, disinfection processes and other safety protocols.
Several unions and the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force opposed the bills, citing public health concerns.
The county council can still vote to override the veto, but would need a two-thirds majority vote.
