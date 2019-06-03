CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Monday he will ask the County Council to provide funding for police body cameras and in-car cameras.
On June 4, Page plans to request $2,752,904 of Proposition P funds for the purchase of the cameras and all the software and data storage equipment needed to use them.
“Equipping our officers with these cameras is essential to improving community and police relations in the St. Louis region,” Page said in a statement. “The events that unfolded in Ferguson nearly five years ago revealed deep and divisive challenges in the St. Louis region. These problems are not unique to St. Louis County, but they are our reality. And we must finally address them.”
