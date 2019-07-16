ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wants to eliminate six fees charged to people in custody at the Justice Center.
The six fees Page wants to eliminate reportedly prevent people leaving custody from having the means to re-enter the community successfully.
“We should do what we can to ease the transition back into the community for incarcerated people,” Page said. “Eliminating a financial burden on people coming out of custody will help them find a job, housing and a better way of life.”
The fees Page wants to eliminate are:
- A $70 booking fee, charged to those who have already been sentenced
- A $20 bond fee, charged to a person posting bond for an inmate
- A $2 fee charged each time an inmate is seen by a nurse
- A $5 fee charged each time an inmate is seen by the dentist
- A one-time $5 fee for dispensing medication
- A $20 medical assessment fee charged for each incarceration
According to Page’s office, people who have no means of subsistence when they leave jail are more likely to end up homeless, commit crime and return to incarceration. Then, reportedly, taxpayers pickup the tab for the re-incarnation.
The decision to reform the fees comes as the county weighs a new jail phone contract. According to a press release, the proposed law to abolish the fees would also designate any revenue made from the new phone contract to go toward improving healthcare for inmates.
The proposal must be approved by the County Council.
