ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is continuing to push for people to wear masks and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Wearing a mask protects our future. Too many people remain unvaccinated, and our young children are not able to get the vaccine. We must wear masks for them," he said during a Monday morning briefing.

According to Page, St. Louis County averages 311 new coronavirus cases a day, which is six times the number from two months ago. The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force reported 493 COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Friday, up from 93 two months earlier.

“Those working in pediatric units are seeing younger patients struggling with this virus,” said Page. "That’s why masks are so important for everyone to wear now. We must protect our children and the unvaccinated from harm, and masks are the best way to do this.”

Masks have been a hotly debated issue in St. Louis County. Page announced a mask mandate for indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status would begin on July 26. A day after the mandate went into effect, the County Council voted 5-2 overturn it. Last week, a judge issued a temporary restraining order that halted the mandate.

“Unfortunately, the County Council voted down a mask requirement that would have protected us all, most notably our children and the unvaccinated. Now we wait for the courts to rule," said Page. "This was solely a political decision that ignored the advice of medical experts, guidance from the CDC and recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics. This dangerous vote by the County Council has brought confusion, anxiety and anger. Most importantly the move could sicken more of our children who are not yet able to get the vaccine.”

In his Monday briefing, Page stated a majority of County Council members are in support of masks but did not approve of how the mandate was put in place. He urged the council to adopt their own mask guidance while the decision plays out in court. He also suggested residents should contact councilmembers and express their thoughts on public health protocols.

“At its recent meetings the county council heard from people who are against masks, vaccines and most public health decisions made to keep us safe and slow the virus,” he said. “I understand the majority of people support public health decisions but don’t want to be in the same room with unmasked people who share false, dark web talking points.”

The COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for those age 12 and older. Click here to find a vaccination event in St. Louis County.