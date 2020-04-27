CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Council will vote Tuesday night on an emergency ordinance that would create a fund to deposit $173 million in federal stimulus dollars to cover the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vote is being met with some opposition, as several council members are concerned about County Executive Dr. Sam Page being the sole decision maker about the way the money is spent.
County Councilman Ernie Trakas cautioned the council when the bill was introduced at a council meeting in mid-April.
"I agree with the County Executive completely. These are important, significant and trying times," he told the council. "At the same time, this body has an obligation to make sure that we operate as transparently as possible and that the public is as involved as possible with respect to how we spend their money."
During his daily briefing on Monday, Page said the vote has become divided along party lines and attributes that to it being an election year. He also said there is incredible division, nationwide, over the appropriate response to the pandemic.
If the fund is approved, the federal money would be deposited and Page would be able to make executive decisions about how the money is appropriated.
Page contends the council will still be involved.
"The council will always be involved in our decisions," Page said. "When you're in an emergency it is not responsible to come back to the council on a weekly basis or on an emergency basis to be able to buy more tests if those tests become available, to buy more PPE, to be able to respond to this humanitarian crisis and to be able to move quickly."
If the fund is established, it would give the county the green light to place large, multi-million dollar orders for additional testing kits. If the vote fails, Page said it will delay the test kits another week.
"The best way to slow up the response to an emergency is holding up the funds," he said.
Page also defended the county's decision to release the names of tipsters who relayed information to the county about businesses violating the stay-at-home order. Their names and contact information were released in response to a Sunshine request his office received.
Page said he consulted with the Attorney General's Office to ensure the information was handled the correct way. Additionally, he said all tipsters agreed the information they provided may be subject to a public information request when they submitted their tips online.
Some tipsters fear retaliation from members of the public or in some cases, their employers.
"What people do with that information when they have that reflects more on the individuals who have that information than anything else," Page said. "I do not and would not expect anyone to retaliate against someone who made a complaint or identified a concern in good faith."
Page also said on Tuesday, he will release the county's plan to reopen its 71 parks with some restrictions remaining in place.
