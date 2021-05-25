ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County Ethics Committee has asked Mercy Hospital and a private physicians group to voluntarily produce records about County Executive Dr. Sam Page’s employment, or the next step would be to subpoena them.
The Committee met Tuesday as part of their inquiry into whether Page’s outside employment as an anesthesiologist would violate the County Charter. The charter states the County Executive "shall devote his entire time to the duties of his office." Page was a full-time anesthesiologist prior to becoming County Executive.
Last year, Page told News 4 he only works one weekend a month at the hospital.
"It’s important for me to keep my experience in practicing medicine because I think that informs the decisions I make as County Executive,” he said.
Page has said he carefully considered the charter and does not think he is in violation.
A subpoena for any private entities records is allowed, but would require a full vote of the Council. Mercy Hospital and Western Anesthesiology Associates have been given until June 11 to comply voluntarily.
Councilmember Tim Fitch said he believes the public has a right to know just how often Page is working a side-job. The County Executive makes $140,000.
