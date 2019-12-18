ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County employees are helping to make the holidays brighter for more than 100 families.
The project has been four months in making. Those in need sign up for help and St. Louis County puts the list on its website for people to adopt the families.
Wednesday, St. Louis County workers delivered gifts and distributed presents to the families who came by to pick the gifts up.
“It can be emotional for us as well. We see folks on a daily basis whose basic needs aren’t being met, so this time of year we have opportunity to make sure they have a nice Christmas. It's not limited to just the gifts, we have canned goods, have toiletries, also assist with utilities, groceries,” said Andrea Jackson-Jennings, St. Louis County’s Director of Human Services.
Jackson-Jennings says 9 times out of 10, those who adopt are able to fill out the wish list for the families.
St. Louis County has been putting on such a program since 1993.
