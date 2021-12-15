ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Emergency Management officials are urging residents to fill out emergency contact forms in the wake of the severe weather the region saw Friday night.
The County's emergency management website has a check list of emergency cards for residents to print out regarding important items to have.
In addition to things like food, water and blankets, St. Louis County is reminding residents to have a completed emergency contact card on hand.
"The reason we like for people to fill those out is in case the electricity is out. Your phone battery dies. You are injured and unable to communicate with us," Ann Vastmans said, a St. Louis County emergency management specialist and public information officer. "That gives some basic first information to those first responders. If you have your emergency contact on there, if you have your health provider contact on there, it gives them a way to get started--to get that important information that is needed to help you further."
St. Louis County, fortunately, didn't see severe damage like nearby St. Charles County and Edwardsville.
Copies of emergency contact forms are available at local emergency management offices or they can be printed out online. Officials also urged residents to make copies of important documents and keep them in a plastic bag in an emergency kit.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services outlines three steps to be prepared for emergencies in its family safety guide.
