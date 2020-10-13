ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- According to St. Louis County election officials, absentee and mail-in voting is up 500 percent compared to 2016.
Some of that is due to growing concern over intimidation at the polls, and county officials say they will be in close contact with law enforcement to resolve any issues if rules are not followed. Election judges will be marking off lines 25 feet from the door, which is how far away a person must be if they are putting out the signs or handing out campaign literature.
"Really we don't have one election law in the U.S.,” said Eric Fey, the Democratic Director of Elections in St. Louis County. “Every state makes own election law,"
While President Trump has encouraged supporters to get out to the polls on Election Day to monitor the voting, supporters of challenger Joe Biden say it's a move to cause fear and intimidation.
"I'm hoping we don't have any problems but you never know what to expect," said Marlene May, who has worked more than a dozen elections and will be an election judge in three weeks.
She said people must understand the rules.
"They can not stand around inside the polls and watch people. We can only have a certain number of observers inside the polls themselves and they have to be chosen,” she said. “If you're not chosen, you just can't stand around and watch people come in and vote."
In Illinois, electioneering can not be done within 100 feet of the polling location. The most common complaint county clerks in the Metro East hear on election day has to do with electioneering.
"Our voters call in saying I was accosted,” said Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming Mendoza. “I don't know that they were actually accosted, but there were enthusiastic people there for campaigns."
Fey said voters who believe they see a violation should not act on their own, but take it to an election official.
"They should tell the election judges or call the board of elections,” he said. “We have roving deputies on election day and if any situation escalates we're in very close contact with law enforcement if we need to go that route."
Fey also said in Missouri, October 21st is the last day you can request an absentee or mail-in ballot be mailed to you.
His advice, like all the other election officials who spoke to News 4, is to not wait until the last minute. Do it now.
