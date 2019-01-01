CLAYTON (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County elected officials were sworn in January 1 during a noon outdoor ceremony in the Memorial Plaza behind the St. Louis County Police Department and government buildings.
Steve Stenger, who was re-elected to another 4-year term as County Executive, was the first to be sworn in and speak to the crowd.
"Like you, I am proud of the county's progress and I am excited about the future we are creating," said Stenger.
Wesley Bell was the second to be sworn in during the ceremony. He’s the first African-American to be elected County Prosecutor in St. Louis County history. He was first sworn in during a ceremony that was held at 12:01 a.m. and later said he was in the office at 6:00 a.m.
Two new members who were elected to the county council were also sworn in. Former police chief Tim Fitch was elected to the District 3 seat after incumbent Colleen Wasinger decided not to run for re-election. Lisa Clancy was elected to her first political office, after unseating incumbent District 5 Councilman Pat Dolan.
“It was only less than a year ago that I announced my campaign. I was told it would be a long shot, that resources would be scarce and that it wasn’t my turn. But I listened to my gut, my friends and my neighbors and I’m so glad I did,” said Clancy.
After the ceremony, Fitch spoke about his plans to file legislation this week to restore $4.8 million that was cut from the police department budget as part of $35 million cut from the 2019 budget submitted by Stenger.
"Homicides are double of what they were in 2014. This is not the time to cut the police budget. So I'll be working on that pretty hard," said Fitch.
The first council meeting of the new year will be held January 3 at 6:30 p.m.
