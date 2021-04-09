ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Business curfews are being eliminated and other COVID-19 restrictions are being eased in St. Louis County, officials announced Friday.

The curfew for casinos, bars and restaurants had been midnight for two months. For bars and restaurants, it had been 10:00 p.m., then 11:00 p.m. and was moved moved to midnight in early February. The curfew is eliminated effective immediately.

St. Louis health leaders say next two weeks are crucial for easing area restrictions Right now in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, restaurants and bars are limited to 50% capacity and must close at midnight. Many are anxious to see those restrictions eased.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's office also announced that that officials for outdoor youth and adult sports no longer need to wear a mask, but the requirement is still in place for indoor sports.

Arcade games are also being allowed in movie theaters, arcades and bowling alleys so long as they are in a separate area from drinking and dining. Users are still required to wear a mask, remain socially distanced and cannot eat or drink while playing the machines.

In early February, Page eased the capacity limits on indoor dining from 25 percent to 50 percent. Even though some restrictions are being eased, the Safer at Home order remains in place.