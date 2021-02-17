ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Restrictions on youth and adult sports in St. Louis County will be eased, Dr. Sam Page announced Wednesday morning.
The restrictions have been in place since September 2020.
Starting Wednesday at 6 a.m., tournament play for all-level youth and adult sports will be allowed. However, social distancing , temperature screening and equipment sanitation still applies. Coaches and umpires must wear face coverings and attendance will be limited to two people per player. Athletes will be allowed to participate in full practices outside.
During his morning news briefing, the county executive said only two competing teams will be allowed in the playing area at a time, with the next two teams allowed to come on after the others leave the area.
In addition, Page said that teams from outside of St. Louis County are now allowed to play as long as their coaches, players and spectators abide by the guidelines.
A breakdown of all the new youth sports guidelines can be found here. All adult sports guidelines are located here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.