ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local doctor and nurse practitioner have pleaded guilty to making false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.
Dr. Brij R. Vaid, M.D., 58, of Ladue, and Donna A. Waldo, 59, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim to Medicaid or Medicare.
Waldo, a nurse practitioner and advanced practice register nurse, worked under the supervision of Dr. Vaid at St. Louis Internal Medicine in St. Louis County.
According to the indictment, Dr. Vaid had a large number of patients who received Schedule II controlled substance prescriptions, including Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and Xanax, regularly. He was reportedly the only person who could legally prescribe those type of drugs and would allegedly sign numerous prescriptions in advance of his patients’ visits because of his own scheduling challenges. He then told his staff to give patients the pre-signed prescriptions in his absence.
According to court documents, the duo issued claims for reimbursement to Medicare and Medicaid in which they represented that Dr. Vaid had met face-to-face with the patients and had complex medical decision-making conversations during the office visits.
Waldo pleaded guilty to seeing a patient at the medical office in February 2014 knowing that the office could bill Medicaid under Dr. Vaid’s provider number for an office visit where the patient was seen by Waldo under the doctor’s direct supervision. Authorities said at the time of the appointment, Dr. Vaid was out of the country and couldn’t provide any direct personal supervision.
In his plea agreement, Dr. Vaid admitted to being out of the country on Feb. 23, 2015 and knew Waldo would be seeing a patient. He also reportedly presented a false claim to Medicare related to the office visit, in which he allegedly stated he had provided face-to-face care with the patient. He also admitted to violating the terms of his probation agreement with the Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts when committing the offense.
The charges against Waldo and Dr. Vaid carry a fine of $250,000 and up to five years in jail. Their sentencing will take place in January 2020.
