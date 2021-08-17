UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The latest data from the St. Louis County Health Department shows the positivity rate of COVID-19 in children is on the rise.
Among children 9 and younger, it is 10 percent. For children 10-19, the rate is 17.5 percent. The Superintendent of the University City School District says administrators are aware of the data and are making a big push so kids can stay in the classroom.
"If we have to pivot to a virtual platform, we believe that we are ready, but we also don't feel that is the best option for our students, which is why we are heavily advocating for our students who are eligible to get the vaccine and for families and communities to understand we are still in the midst of a global pandemic," said Dr. Sharonica Hardin-Bartley.
School starts on August 23. Dr. Hardin-Bartley says about 40 percent of their students ages 12 and older are vaccinated.
"Not where we would like to be, but we're still having those conversations, we are hosting a vaccination clinic on Thursday August 19 that is open to anyone in our district community," she said.
Masks are required for students and staff in the district. The district is offering a virtual option through the State of Missouri for families that want it. However, less than 10 percent of the families have asked for that option.
