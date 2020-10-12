ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County will begin distributing $47 million of CARES Act funding to local municipalities this week in an effort to offset costs incurred as a result of the pandemic.
County Executive Dr. Sam Page said municipalities that complete an application will be eligible for the money by the end of the week. It can be used to reimburse cities for certain costs related to the pandemic, particularly costs associated with public safety.
The application is due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. A webinar will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday with the county to explain how the application process works.
"We believe this per-capita plus program it built on an equitable framework," said Page. "We anticipate by the end of this week that money will begin flowing to municipalities that have a completed application with St. Louis County.”
To date, Page said the county has distributed $19.2 million to local businesses, provided rental assistance to 1,600 people and distributed food to people around the county.
On average, St. Louis County sees 150 new cases of COVID-19 a day, with a 4.5% positivity rate, according to Page.
