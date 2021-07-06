ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County is cutting adoption fees this week.
From July 7 through July 11, St. Louis County Animal Care and Control will cut fees from $40 to $25. All adopted cats and dogs will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped.
The discount is being made possible by a partnership between St. Louis County Animal Care and Control and the BISSELL Pet Foundation, which is hosting a summer 2021 national “Empty the Shelters” event during the same days. The event takes place at more than 180 shelters in 40 states.
Click here to view the animals available for adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.