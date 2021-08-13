ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County councilwoman who voted to rescind the countywide mask mandate now is pushing to require county employees and contractors be vaccinated or wear a mask and get tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis.
Shalonda Webb is a Democrat representing the 4th District in north St. Louis County. She submitted the bill to the County Council and Executive Sam Page supports the measure.
The St. Louis County Council voted against a proposed mask mandate ordinance Tuesday.
Webb was among the council members who rejected a mandate requiring masks in indoor public places on Tuesday. Missouri Attorney Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against the mandate and obtained a temporary restraining order against it.
News 4 reached out to Webb for comment but we haven't heard back yet.
St. Louis City's mas mandate remains in place.
