Tuesday, a judge extended a temporary restraining order that halts a mask mandate in St. Louis County.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Council rejected another attempt to implement a mask mandate during Tuesday’s meeting.
Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway introduced the resolution, but it failed 5-2. Dunaway said she will continue to bring up the resolution during meetings until it passes.
Meanwhile, a judge has extended the temporary restraining order on the mask mandate that County Executive Dr. Sam Page tried to implement. A virtual court hearing is set for Wednesday to discuss the mandate. The judge has ordered the county and state to come together on a compromise that would remove the need for the court to rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.