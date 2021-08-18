Tuesday night, the St. Louis County Council rejected another attempt to implement a mask mandate. Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway has said she would continue to bring up the resolution until it passes.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Council rejected another attempt to implement a mask mandate during Tuesday’s meeting.

Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway introduced the resolution, but it failed 5-2. Dunaway said she will continue to bring up the resolution during meetings until it passes.

Meanwhile, a judge has extended the temporary restraining order on the mask mandate that County Executive Dr. Sam Page tried to implement. A virtual court hearing is set for Wednesday to discuss the mandate. The judge has ordered the county and state to come together on a compromise that would remove the need for the court to rule.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.