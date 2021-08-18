Judge extends temporary block of mask mandate in St. Louis County Tuesday, a judge extended a temporary restraining order that halts a mask mandate in St. Louis County.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Council rejected another attempt to implement a mask mandate during Tuesday’s meeting.

Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway introduced the resolution, but it failed 5-2. Dunaway said she will continue to bring up the resolution during meetings until it passes.

Meanwhile, a judge has extended the temporary restraining order on the mask mandate that County Executive Dr. Sam Page tried to implement. A virtual court hearing is set for Wednesday to discuss the mandate. The judge has ordered the county and state to come together on a compromise that would remove the need for the court to rule.