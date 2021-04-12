ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis County Councilwoman says she has no confidence in County Police Chief Mary Barton, and she is asking others on the council to say the same thing.

Councilwoman Rita Heard Days is calling for a no-confidence vote Tuesday for Barton. Even if the measure passes, the county council does not have the power to make police personnel decisions, that lies with the Board of Police Commissioners.

Racial justice police group condemns St. Louis County chief The Board of the Ethical Society of Police announced a "no confidence vote" in St. Louis County's Police Chief Mary Barton, accusing her of not taking action to address racism within the department.

"I am really suggesting, and strongly suggesting, that the Board of Police Commissioners do what they need to do in order to make this department work, to hold the chief accountable," said Days.

Days said she was initially concerned by Barton's assessment in 2020 that there is not systemic racism within the department. She says the direction pf the agency concerns her.