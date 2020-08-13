ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Millions of Americans are still in limbo waiting to see if Congress will come to terms on a new coronavirus relief bill. Locally, elected leaders met virtually to discuss what can be done to help families specifically when it comes to child care.
Many topics were discussed Thursday night during a virtual round table organized by the Women’s Foundation including a proposal for a tax measure that would support early childhood education and call for equal pay for women in the workforce.
“There are too many parents who don’t have the means to pursue this kind of educational experience, this care experience for their young children and have to make some really tough decisions,” St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy said.
Nationally 963,000 people filed new unemployment claims this week. In Missouri, nearly 9,000 people filed unemployment claims this week. Job security continues to be a concern for families as well as schooling and childcare.
That’s why Clancy is proposing a half cent sales tax measure for the November ballot to put millions of dollars toward better child care education and its teachers.
“If we are able to get this done we know that the revenue generated by this tax increase will be used to promote and implement early childhood education as an economic development strategy,” Clancy said.
Hundreds of millions of dollars for schools remains in limbo as Congress can’t come to terms on a new coronavirus relief package. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell let the Senate adjourn allowing lawmakers to leave D.C. until Labor Day without reaching a deal.
The Democrat-led House passed a deal weeks ago but the Republican-led Senate has refused that deal. One of the biggest sticking points continues to be the additional federal unemployment benefits that Democrats want to keep at $600 a week.
The White House has tried to bypass Congress through executive action to supplement state unemployment payments but it’s unclear how long it would take to implement that plan or if it would face legal challenges.
