CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three St. Louis County councilmen have asked County Executive Sam Page to reopen a few of the largest county parks for residents during the pandemic.
Councilmen Tim Fitch, Ernie Trakas, and Mark Harder sent a letter to Page and Parks Director Tom Ott asking to reopen the following parks: St. Vincent, Tilles, Sioux Passage, Lone Elk, Greensfelder, Jefferson Barracks, Queeny and Creve Coeur Lake.
"Our overall goal is to see ALL the parks reopened by the middle of May or sooner," Fitch said.
The councilmen said that residents are asking for the parks to be reopened, and that more people are forced to use St. Louis City or municipal parks throughout the county.
In the letter, the councilmen believe safety can be accomplished by closing playgrounds, basketball courts and shelters, reducing hours of operation, limiting gatherings to 10 people, and canceling all indoor activities.
“We are confident that our residents are fully informed on the need for caution at this point and we trust that County residents will follow appropriate social distancing and reasonable access/use requirements. Any person(s) not following the rules will be asked to leave by our park rangers and county police,” the letter states.
Page’s executive order closing the parks said the decision would be re-evaluated on April 15. The parks have been closed since April 3.
“Our parks are vital to a healthy recovery from this pandemic. Many closed parks around the country have started to reopen, with appropriate precautions in place. We urge you to do the same as soon as possible,” the letter continues.
Read the full letter below.
