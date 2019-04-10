CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis County council member is requesting that he see subpoenas that were recently served to St. Louis County government.
It’s the latest turn in the ongoing federal investigation into how the county does business.
READ: St. Louis County served subpoena for federal investigation into county executive Steve Stenger's administration
The county was served a subpoena for a boatload of documents related to contracts and grants going back to 2015.
But two other public entities also were slapped with subpoenas and now Councilman Ernie Trakas wants copies of them.
Trakas sent a letter to any attorney representing the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership and the St. Louis County Port Authority, asking that they provide copies of the subpoenas the entities were served.
He put a deadline of April 23 on the letter.
Those two entities have been under a microscope for their own contracts and dealings. Both are funded with public funds.
A representative for those entities have declined to provide News 4 with copies of the subpoenas, so no one in the public has seen them yet.
They apparently arrived, though, on the same day that St Louis County government received its subpoena.
News 4 learned that federal investigators were, in part, zeroing in on a controversial leases the county entered into back in 2016 at the Northwest Crossings, formally Northwest Plaza mall.
The developers have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to St. Louis County executive Steve Stenger.
The federal investigation is ongoing.
Also ongoing is an inquiry by the St. Louis County Council’s Ethics Committee, this same letter requests two of Stenger's very top staffers to come testify.
