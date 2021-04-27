ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A battle over St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page’s second job could intensify Tuesday at the St. Louis County Council meeting.

Councilman calls for special prosecutor to investigate Sam Page's side job Your tax dollars pay St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, but you may not know, Page also works a side gig. News 4 Investigates has learned the St. Louis County Executive is still on staff at Mercy Hospital.

Councilman Mark Harder is asking the St. Louis County Ethics Committee to investigate Page’s employment at Mercy Hospital. Before getting into politics, Page was a full-time anesthesiologist.

Harder’s request for a probe is the result of the St. Louis County charter, which states the County Executive "shall devote his entire time to the duties of his office."

In October, Page told News 4 he only works one weekend a month at the hospital. "It’s important for me to keep my experience in practicing medicine because I think that informs the decisions I make as County Executive,” he said. Page has said he carefully considered the charter and does not think he is in violation.

Harder’s ethics probe comes as Page accused him of violating the charter. That accusation stemmed from Harder offering to help residents appeal their property tax assessments.