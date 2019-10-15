CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A decision by the St. Louis County Council Tuesday puts the Loop Trolley one step closer to halting operations next month.
The Loop Trolley is asking the county for $700,000 to continue running -- $200,000 to get through the end of 2019 and another $500,000 to continue operations through 2020.
READ: 'It's a boondoggle;' Due to lack of funding, Loop Trolley preparing to halt operations next month
Tuesday evening during St. Louis County Council's regular meeting, council members decided to hold off on making a decision to give the funds. Councilman Mark Harder also requested an audit of the Loop Trolley Company to make sure it is not misusing funds.
“Give us that chance to finish the project," said Joe Edwards, Chairman for the Loop Trolley Transportation District. “I really hope St. Louis County takes this serious how important this is for the future of transit in the region.”
Edwards believes the delay in all three trolleys being up and running has caused some of the low ridership.
The total cost of the trolley, which began running in 2018, was $51 million. Edwards says considering the total cost, the request for $700,000 is reasonable.
“One and a half percent of the total project – that’s a small amount to ask for to make sure we succeed," said Edwards.
The St. Louis County Council says it has the money in its transit budget. Money from that budget must be used for something transportation-related, but Councilman Tim Fitch argues the money could be used for something better like road construction.
“I think it would really be an oversight to throw away the $51 million development just because of some initial acute pain. I think it’s something worth investing in and making sure it’s here for a long time," said Tom Schmidt, who owns Salt and Smoke in the Loop.
Schmidt says his sales have dramatically increased in the last year since the trolley began operations.
Madison Randolph says she goes to the Loop about twice a month and has never ridden the trolley.
“I just walk. It doesn’t matter if I’m all the way down here, I’ll walk to the opposite end of it because I like seeing all the different stores," said Randolph.
She says she would not support bailing out the trolley.
"Unless all of a sudden, I don’t know, more people seemed interested in it. I want to do what everybody wants, but I don’t feel like it’s that big of a deal,” said Randolph.
The Loop Trolley Company's president says unless it receives the funds it needs, it will be forced to stop as soon as November 15.
News 4 asked Edwards what happens if the trolley can't get the money it needs, will the tracks be ripped up or do they just sit there unused. Edwards says he isn't sure because no one with the Loop Trolley Company is talking about that yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.