ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- First responders in St. Louis County paying for their own PPE?
Councilman Tim Fitch said it's happening, despite $175 million in federal funds to respond to the coronavirus.
He got a call from a local fire chief asking why a bill was sent to his department for PPE. Fitch then started digging deeper into the issue and uncovered the county is sending a $52,000 bill to public safety agencies since the start of the outbreak.
Many have already paid for it.
The councilman believes that is not right since nursing homes are getting PPE's at no cost. Fitch also said of the $175 million from the CARES Act, a substitute of $1.8 million in funding was for first responders.
Fitch plans to ask for a full refund for departments who paid the county for PPE and demand all future first responder PPE costs are taken from the CARES Act fund.
Those questions will hopefully be addressed in the County Council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.