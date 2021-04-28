ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Council voted to temporarily stop 600 residential evictions during a Tuesday night meeting.
The halt on evictions will take effect May 12 and last until June 30. The effort to stop the evictions received four votes in favor, which failed to make it an emergency order.
To be eligible, renters need to prove they are working to make at least partial payments or applying for assistance. Tenants would also have to be at risk of being homeless or having to move-in with others, increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Landlords spoke out with their attorneys stating the council doesn’t have the legal power to stop them. But, the county does have some say over the sheriff’s department that carries out evictions.
A married couple hit hard financially by the pandemic said they have already been evicted and are wondering where they can go for help. “Everywhere we try, ‘no, no, no, no.’ We have applied to so many agencies and at the end of the day, ‘no, you had an eviction, so therefore you are unworthy,” Terri Liddell said.
Anyone who needs help with rent or utilities can apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program by clicking here.
