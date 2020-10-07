ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The fight over who has the power to spend the CARES Act money is ongoing in St. Louis County.
In a 6-1 vote Tuesday night, the St. Louis County Council approved a bill that would snatch control from County Executive Sam Page.
The money adds up to more than $170 million in COVID-19 relief funds. News 4 looked at the county’s budget tracker and found that more than $54 million has already been issued with another $24 million being processed, which leaves about $94 million. Officials in Page’s administration clarified recently that all but about $5 million have been allocated even though the checks have not been written.
The bill passed Tuesday night will now go to Page for a signature, but he has hinted he might veto the bill.
Page is expected to address the CARES Act during his Wednesday morning news conference.
