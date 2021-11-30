CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Council voted against approving Dr. Faisal Khan as the fulltime head of the St. Louis County Health Department.

The 5-2 vote held Tuesday night came roughly a week after Khan sent an email to staff urging them to ignore the "lunatic fringe" as they work to combat the COVID-19 virus. The email sparked outrage from some on the St. Louis County Council and some residents. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has since sent an email to county employees that said in part, "I want to remind each of you, at all levels of County government, to treat and to talk about our constituents respectfully."

In July, Khan admitted to giving an obscene gesture after a county council meeting. Khan claimed it came after he was subjected to racist insults and was pushed. Khan later apologized and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said he reprimanded him. Some critics say that surveillance video contradicts Khan's version of events.

Khan is currently the Acting Health Director. Page says Khan will stay on.