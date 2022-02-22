You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis County Council votes down proposed order to remove mask mandate

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
St. Louis County Council

St. Louis County Council. Credit: KMOV

CLAYTON (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday against an order that would have ended the county's mask mandate immediately.

The order, which was proposed by Councilman Ernie Trakas, failed 4-3 along party lines, with all Democrats voting it down and all Republicans supporting it. Trakas said the council should have voted to end the mandate awhile ago. The council voted in the mandate on January 4, also along party lines.

Councilwoman Sholanda Webb, who voted against the order, said the action seemed pointless as St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has indicated the mask mandate will go to a mask recommendation at the end of February with COVID-19 case numbers falling. Page will talk more about the change at a press conference at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.