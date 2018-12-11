ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday night, the St. Louis County Council plans to meet to discuss agenda items, including budget cuts.
The council is proposing a plan that would cut tens-of-millions from County Executive Steve Stenger's budget.
This isn’t the first time the council cut Stenger’s budget, they did it last year and slashed $31 million.
