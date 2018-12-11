ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday night, the St. Louis County Council plans to meet to discuss agenda items, including budget cuts.

St. Louis County Council

St. Louis County Council. Credit: KMOV

The council is proposing a plan that would cut tens-of-millions from County Executive Steve Stenger's budget.

This isn’t the first time the council cut Stenger’s budget, they did it last year and slashed $31 million.

Download PDF St. Louis County Council Meeting Notice - Dec. 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

News 4 Reporter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.