ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Committee will meet to talk about next year's budget. One of the biggest things they will talk about is funding for the St. Louis Convention Center.
The council has been holding funds that would help the America's Center in downtown St. Louis expand.The meeting is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on a new streaming service, BoxCast, and YouTube. Starting next week, the county is moving away from YouTube after the service removed several meetings due to misinformation during public comments.
The conversation will also shift towards how the county will make up revenue lost during the pandemic. County Executive Sam Page estimates the county will lose more than $280 million in tax revenues through 2022. He also believes the county should use some of the federal COVID relief money to help make up the losses.
