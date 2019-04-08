CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County leaders are set to vote Tuesday night on a proposal to fund upgrades for the America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen already approved the $175 million plan in December but the city and county will share the cost of the upgrades.
The plan includes adding 92,000 square feet to the building as well as a new ballroom, outdoor pavilion and a public green space. Supporters say it would create a big positive economic impact in the area.
Supporters also say the convention center is outdated, costing St. Louis conventions and business.
