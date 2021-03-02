ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The fight over control of the St. Louis County Council has been settled in court.
St. Louis County filed a lawsuit in January against several of its council members after trying to remove Councilwoman Lisa Clancy as the chair.
On Jan. 5, Clancy and Ernie Trakas were voted as Chair and Vice-Chair of the council. During the vote, a councilperson with an expired term, Rochelle Walton Gray, participated, giving Clancy and Trakas the majority to win.
A charter change approved by voters in August delayed the swearing-in of Gray’s successor. Gray’s term was set to expire at the end of 2020.
During a following meeting, Councilmember Tim Fitch told Clancy, “You are no longer the chair.”
Clancy and Fitch then went back-and-forth. When Clancy tried moving the meeting forward, Fitch interrupted.
“No ma’am, we are not going to allow you to move on to bid openings,” he said. “We have a motion on the floor, you cannot deny it.”
“Councilman Fitch, I will not allow you to bully this council,” Clancy responded. “You may have been a bully as the police chief, but you will not bully this council.”
News 4 spoke with Fitch after the heated meeting adjourned. “Lisa Clancy actually had the police called to have me removed, obviously they declined to do that. That didn’t work for her, so she told the person running the meeting to cut off my microphone. That didn’t work either because I knew how to put it back on, I knew how to unmute myself. So, she just refused to recognize the fact that she wasn’t the chair anymore," he said.
Several Republican members held a special session later to vote Clancy out of the chair. They were upset that she was voted chair before new members were sworn in.
On March 2, St. Louis County Circuit Judge Thomas Albus ruled that Gray’s participation in the vote was illegal. Because the vote was illegal, Clancy and Trakas did not receive enough votes to win the leadership positions.
After the ruling, Councilwoman Clancy sent the following statement:
“I consider this matter settled, and I am glad to have it behind us. To me, this has definitely never been about disrespect for Councilwoman Webb or former Councilwoman Walton Gray. Or about race. Or about age. It was – and remains –about ensuring the independence of county government from ideology, and about following the rules. With this clarification from the court, we have what we need to put this issue behind us—and that is what I intend to do.”
A statement was also released by the St. Louis County Council:
"Today, the St. Louis County Circuit Court ruled the election of Lisa Clancy and Ernie Trakas as Chair and Vice-Chair of the County Council on January 5, 2021 was not legal or binding and it upheld the Council’s subsequent election of Rita Heard Days and Mark Harder to those positions on January 15, 2021. This is the outcome that the majority of the Council has supported since electing Days and Harder to office. The Council is pleased that the Court recognized the validity of the January 15, 2021 election, the only vote that included Councilmember Shalonda Webb, who overwhelmingly defeated former Councilmember Gray for the 4th District Council seat in November. Thus, the January 15 vote of Days and Harder represents the will of the majority of the duly elected Councilmembers for the 2021 calendar year and the constituents they represent. The undersigned are glad to have this dispute behind them and are ready to move forward with the important business before the Council."
