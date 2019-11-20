ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County councilman Mark Harder proposed a change to the county parks ordinance to allow archery hunts in the parks to help reduce the deer overpopulation.
Many municipalities in West County allow bowhunting of deer, including Wildwood, Ballwin and Manchester. Town and Country uses a licensed sharp shooter to deal with their deer problems.
Bob Shelton, the city administrator for Town and Country, said their biggest concern is public safety. They’ve had 57 accidents involving deer this year. In Ballwin, they’ve had seven accidents. Both cities said deer are coming from the parks, specifically Castlewood and Queeny Parks.
Harder’s district includes much of the West County area. The proposed ordinance change would allow the Director of Parks and Recreation to permit the Missouri Department of Conservation to facilitate the hunts. Each hunt would have to be authorized by County Council.
No details were provided on the possible cost or number of deer that could be hunted.
The bill needs two more readings before approved.
