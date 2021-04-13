ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A resolution stating no confidence in St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton passed the St. Louis County Council Tuesday.

Councilwoman Rita Heard Days called for the vote at Tuesday's meeting. Even though the measure passed 4-3, the county council does not have the power to make police personnel decisions, that lies with the Board of Police Commissioners.

Racial justice police group condemns St. Louis County chief The Board of the Ethical Society of Police announced a "no confidence vote" in St. Louis County's Police Chief Mary Barton, accusing her of not taking action to address racism within the department.

"I am really suggesting, and strongly suggesting, that the Board of Police Commissioners do what they need to do in order to make this department work, to hold the chief accountable," said Days on Monday.

Days said she was initially concerned by Barton's assessment in 2020 that there is not systemic racism within the department. She says the direction of the agency concerns her.