St. Louis County Council passes mask mandate

CLAYTON (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Council has voted in favor of a mask mandate.
The 4-3 vote came shortly after the council's first meeting of 2022 began. Councilman Tim Fitch, who opposed the measure, said he believes the Missouri Attorney General will overturn the vote. Questions were also raised about the procedure followed to pass the mandate.
St. Louis County Council votes to approve a mask order—but it’s remains unclear the legal ramifications. Councilman Fitch said he believes it will be overturned by the Missouri AG immediately. @KMOV— Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) January 5, 2022
There was also some confusion amongst council members and county attorneys on the number of votes needed, and whether it’s a violation of the county charter to pass a law on one singular vote.— Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) January 5, 2022
Shortly after the vote, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he will sue to stop the mandate.
This is in response to tonight’s 4-3 vote. https://t.co/TOsmui63TY— Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) January 5, 2022
In December, the county removed its mask mandate to comply with a ruling from a Cole County judge that limited local health orders across the state. St. Louis County and Jackson County are appealing. The vote Tuesday comes as COVID-19 numbers surge and hospitalizations of patients with the virus reach record highs.
The new mandate goes into effect 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
