St. Louis County Council passes mask mandate

Dan Greenwald, Digital Content Producer

CLAYTON (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Council has voted in favor of a mask mandate.

The 4-3 vote came shortly after the council's first meeting of 2022 began. Councilman Tim Fitch, who opposed the measure, said he believes the Missouri Attorney General will overturn the vote. Questions were also raised about the procedure followed to pass the mandate.

Shortly after the vote, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he will sue to stop the mandate.

In December, the county removed its mask mandate to comply with a ruling from a Cole County judge that limited local health orders across the state. St. Louis County and Jackson County are appealing. The vote Tuesday comes as COVID-19 numbers surge and hospitalizations of patients with the virus reach record highs.

The new mandate goes into effect 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

