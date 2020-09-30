ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Council is working to take authority away from the county executive.
Republicans on the council believe County Executive Sam Page overstepped his powers when it comes to the coronavirus response.
Tuesday night, three bills that would change who makes the call in times like this were up for vote.
One of the bills would allow for only the county council, not the county executive, to extend a state of emergency beyond 15 days. Another bill would give the council the authority to approve health orders that last longer than 15 days. The third bill at issue would give authority back to the council to decide how to spend millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, all three measures were approved by the council. All of the measures will still have to pass a final vote later in October.
County Executive Page could still veto the measures.
