ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Council has passed a bill that aims to protect employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Tuesday night, the council passed a bill that guarantees free medical care for life for county employees who get ill because of the coronavirus vaccine. It also promises $1 million to a beneficiary if an employee dies because of the vaccine.
This stems from the vaccine mandate. It only involves employees to choose the vaccine to save their job.
