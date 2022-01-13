ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Council announced Thursday it is moving to virtual meetings due to the coronavirus surge in the St. Louis area.
Chairwoman Rita Days said in a statement that meetings will be conducted virtually starting Tuesday. She said she would re-evaluate in three weeks to determine whether to keep having virtual meetings or not.
The announcement comes as many area businesses are temporarily closing as COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases hit record highs. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 1,356 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday.
